EMagin Corp. Posts Narrower Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - eMagin Corp. (EMAN) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $0.2 million or essentially break-even on a per share basis compared to a loss of $2.4 million or $0.05 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $7.3 million, an increase from $5.4 million, last year. Product revenues were $6.8 million, compared to $5.2 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $7.2 million for the quarter.

"We expect first quarter 2020 revenue to be lower year-over-year due to the timing of certain military orders. However, we anticipate stronger revenue in subsequent quarters and expect an overall increase in revenue for 2020," said CEO Andrew Sculley.

Shares of eMagin Corp. were up 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

