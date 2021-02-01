US Markets
EMA starts rolling review of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Europe's health regulator on Monday said it had started a real-time review of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's antibody therapy for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Europe's health regulator on Monday said it had started a real-time review of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN.O antibody therapy for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The European Medicines Agency said its decision to start a rolling review is based on preliminary results from a study indicating that the REGN-COV2 antibody helped reduce the amount of virus in the blood of non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The agency has started assessing the first batch of data on the antibody which comes from laboratory and animal studies, it said. The rolling review will continue until enough evidence is available to support a formal marketing authorization application.

Regeneron last week reported results from a late-stage study indicating its antibody cocktail was effective in preventing COVID-19 in people exposed to those infected with the new coronavirus. The therapy received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November. (https://reut.rs/3taOvIZ)

REGN

