EMA Starts Rolling Review Of Moderna's MRNA Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency or EMA human medicines committee or CHMP has started a rolling review of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The company said it also scaling up global manufacturing with its strategic partners Lonza of Switzerland, and ROVI of Spain to be able to deliver about 500 million doses per year and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

Moderna said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 demonstrated an efficacy of 94.5% in its phase III study.

The phase III study, dubbed COVE, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. and is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The participants were randomized 1:1 to receive either two injections of mRNA-1273 at the 100 µg dose level, given 28 days apart, or two shots of saline placebo.

On November 9, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, which is under a phase III study, has been found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

