US Markets
MRNA

EMA starts rolling review for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Europe's health regulator said on Monday it had started a real-time review of Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19, on the back of similar such review launches for vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Europe's health regulator said on Monday it had started a real-time review of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O experimental vaccine for COVID-19, on the back of similar such review launches for vaccines from AstraZeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N.

The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee has started a "rolling review" for Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate and has already started evaluating the first batch of data, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA AZN PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular