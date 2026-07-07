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RVMD

EMA Speeds Up Phased Review Of Revolution's Daraxonrasib In Pancreatic Cancer

July 07, 2026 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company, on Tuesday announced the expedited phased review of Daraxonrasib in treating pancreatic ductal cancer by the Committee for Human use of Medicinal Products (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Daraxonrasib is an oral, multi-selective, RAS(ON) non-covalent tri-complex inhibitor. The drug previously received Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Adiministration (FDA) and was recognized as high priority under EMA's Cancer Medicines Pathfinder project.

The submission to the EMA was supported by significant results from the Phase 3 RASolute trial, which demonstrated unprecedented overall survival rates for daraxonrasib compared to existing cytotoxic chemotherapies. Treated patients of metastatic ductal carcinoma (PCAD) with or without a RAS mutation also showed a delayed cancer-related pain and an overall improved quality of life.

In addition to the progressing EMA review, the new drug application (NDA) for daraxonrasib to the FDA is advancing under a rolling submission after selection for the National Priority Review Program.

RVMD is currently trading at $190.06, up 0.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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