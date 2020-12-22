EMA says data on COVID-19 drugs and vaccines targeted in cyber-attack

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that data related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines was the target of a cyberattack earlier this month.

The EMA said the data breach was limited to one IT application. (https://bit.ly/37I3fpX)

