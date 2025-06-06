EMA Recommends To Update Information For Semaglutide Medicines To Include NAION As Side Effect

(RTTNews) - EMA's safety committee has concluded its review of medicines containing semaglutide following concerns regarding a possible increased risk of developing non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy or NAION. The committee - PRAC has concluded that NAION is a very rare side effect of semaglutide. EMA has recommended that the product information for semaglutide medicines is updated to include NAION as a side effect with a frequency of, very rare.

Semaglutide is the active substance in certain medicines used in the treatment of diabetes and obesity - namely Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy. Novo Nordisk is the only company in the United States with FDA-approved medicines containing semaglutide.

