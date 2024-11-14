News & Insights

Stocks
BIIB

EMA recommends Leqembi for treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease

November 14, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The EMA stated: “After re-examining its initial opinion, EMA’s human medicines committee, or CHMP, has recommended granting a marketing authorisation to Leqembi for treating mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease in patients who have only one or no copy of ApoE4, a certain form of the gene for the protein apolipoprotein E. Patients with only one or no copy of ApoE4 are less likely to experience amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA, than people with two ApoE4 copies. ARIA is a recognised serious side effect with Leqembi that involves swelling and potential bleeding in the brain. The CHMP concluded that, in the restricted population assessed in the re-examination, the benefits of Leqembi in slowing down progression of symptoms of the disease are greater than its risks. In July 2024, the Committee had issued a negative opinion on the use of Leqembi in a broader population of all patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BIIB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.