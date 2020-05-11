US Markets
EMA recommends expanding compassionate use of Gilead's COVID-19 drug

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 11 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended that Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O experimental drug for the new coronavirus be given under compassionate use to patients other than those undergoing invasive mechanical ventilation.

The treatment can now be given to hospitalised patients requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive ventilation and high-flow oxygen devices, the agency said. (https://bit.ly/2YVjqMC)

Compassionate use is the use of an unauthorised medicine outside a clinical study in individual patients under strictly-controlled conditions.

