EMA Recommends Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen Booster Shot For Adults

(RTTNews) - European Medicines Agency or EMA, on Wednesday, recommended that a booster dose of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen, developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, an arm of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), may be considered at least 60 days after the first dose in individuals aged 18 years and above.

EMA's move follows the latest figures which showed a rise in the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in adults who have received a booster dose of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen shot at least eight-week period after the first dose.

However, the risk of thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia (TTS) or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored, EMA said in a statement. The agency also added that a booster dose with Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen may be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines authorized in the EU- Comirnaty from Pfizer/BioNTech or Spikevax from Moderna.

