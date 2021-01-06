Markets
MRNA

EMA Recommends Conditional Marketing Authorization For Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The European Medicines Agency or EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. It is the second COVID-19 vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorization.

The European Commission in late December granted a conditional marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, also known as BNT162b2, for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, in individuals 16 years of age and older.

The EMA said Wednesday that a very large clinical trial showed that Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age. The trial involved around 30,000 people in total.

Efficacy was calculated in around 28,000 people from 18 to 94 years of age who had no sign of previous infection.

The trial showed a 94.1% reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the people who received the vaccine compared with people who received dummy injections. This means that the vaccine demonstrated a 94.1% efficacy in the trial.

The trial also showed 90.9% efficacy in participants at risk of severe COVID-19, including those with chronic lung disease, heart disease, obesity, liver disease, diabetes or HIV infection.

The EMA noted that the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna is given as two injections into the arm, 28 days apart. The most common side effects with the vaccine were usually mild or moderate and got better within a few days after vaccination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular