EMA head says three COVID vaccines could be approved early 2021-ANSA

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency could approve three COVID-19 vaccines early next year, its Executive Director Guido Rasi said on Friday, according to a report by Italian news agency ANSA.

"If everything goes well, in the first months of 2021, there could be three vaccines approved by EMA. But everything has to go well. There's a little hitch behind every corner," the agency quoted Rasi as telling Sky TG24 news in an interview.

