EMA backs renewing conditional marketing approval for remdesivir in COVID-19 patients
May 21 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended to renew the conditional marketing authorization for Gilead Sciences' GILD.O remdesivir to treat COVID-19.
