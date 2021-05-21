EMA backs renewing conditional marketing approval for remdesivir in COVID-19 patients

May 21 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended to renew the conditional marketing authorization for Gilead Sciences' GILD.O remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

