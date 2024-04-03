EMA Accepts Rocket (RCKT) Gene Therapy Filing for Fanconi Anemia

Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT announced that the EMA accepted the marketing authorization application (MAA), seeking approval for RP-L102, an investigational gene therapy for fanconi anemia (FA).

FA is a rare genetic disorder that mainly affects the bone marrow. It is also marked by cancer predisposition and congenital malformations.

The MAA acceptance is based on data from a phase I/II study wherein FA patients treated with RP-L102 achieved sustained genetic and comprehensive phenotypic corrections combined with hematologic stabilization. The therapy was well-tolerated in study participants.

Rocket also reiterated its plans to submit a similar filing for RP-L102 with the FDA based on the above study. It expects to submit it by first-half 2024.

Currently, the most effective form of treatment for FA is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). This risky procedure carries multiple side effects and also requires the use of chemotherapy. In the absence of allogeneic HSCT, the primary cause of death is bone marrow failure (BMF), which typically occurs during the first decade of life.

Devoid of marketed products, Rocket is entirely dependent on its pipeline development for growth. The company is focused on developing its gene therapy pipeline, which is targeted at multiple cardiovascular (CV) and hematology indications.

Apart from RP-L102, the company is nearing the PDUFA date of Jun 30 set by the FDA for the BLA filing seeking approval for Kresladi as a potential gene therapy for severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I).

Apart from Kresladi and RP-L102, Rocket is also evaluating a third gene therapy candidate in hematology, namely RP-L301. Management is in the process of starting a pivotal mid-stage study on RP-L301 in patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency (PKD).

With regard to CV indications, Rocket is also developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies to target mutations or defects in different genes. The most advanced AAV-based candidate in the company’s pipeline is RP-A501, which is in a mid-stage study to treat Danon disease (DD).

Another AAV-based gene therapy candidate is RP-A601, which is in early-stage development for arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM). Rocket also plans to start clinical studies on a new gene therapy candidate for treating dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) later this year.

