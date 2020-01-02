EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission For Lumoxiti In Relapsed Or Refractory HCL

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said that the European Medicines Agency accepted the Marketing Authorization Application or MAA for Lumoxiti, a first-in-class medicine indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia or HCL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies, including treatment with a purine nucleoside analog.

The EMA filling acceptance follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Lumoxiti in September 2018.

Lumoxiti is a CD22-directed immunotoxin and a first-in-class treatment in the US for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) hairy cell leukemia who have received at least two prior systemic therapies, including treatment with a purine nucleoside analog. Lumoxiti is not recommended in patients with severe renal impairment.

