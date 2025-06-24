EMA Accepts GSK's Filing for Linerixibat in Rare Disease-Related Itch

GSK plc GSK announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted its marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking approval of its investigational ileal bile acid transporter (“IBAT”) inhibitor, linerixibat, for treating cholestatic pruritus in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”).

Cholestatic pruritus (relentless itch) is one of the most common symptoms of PBC, a rare autoimmune disease that might lead to liver failure.

A regulatory filing seeking approval for linerixibat for the given indication is currently under review in the United States. A final decision from the FDA is expected on March 24, 2026.

Year to date, shares of GSK have increased 13.1% against the industry’s decline of 3.3%.



GSK's MAA for Linerixibat Based on GLISTEN Study

The MAA for linerixibat was based on positive data from the phase III GLISTEN study.

The study met both the primary and key secondary endpoints, wherein treatment with linerixibat led to a rapid, significant and sustained improvement in cholestatic pruritus and itch-related sleep interference as compared to placebo.

Management believes that linerixibat has the potential to become the first therapy indicated for treating itch associated with PBC globally, a condition for which only a few effective treatments are available presently.

Growing Competition in the PBC Market

Some other companies are also developing treatments for PBC, as there remains a high unmet medical need.

Last August, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Gilead Sciences’ GILD seladelpar for the treatment of PBC, in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (“UDCA”), in adults who have had an inadequate response to UDCA, or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

GILD markets seladelpar under the trade name Livdelzi in the United States.

Earlier this year, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization to GILD’s seladelpar for the given indication.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is developing its pipeline candidate, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, for the treatment of PBC.

The phase IIb VANTAGE study is currently evaluating MIRM’s volixibat for treating PBC.

Mirum expects to complete enrollment in the VANTAGE study in 2026.

