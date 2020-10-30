EMA accepts Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab for review

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O and partner Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Friday the European health regulator has accepted for review the marketing application for its closely-watched experimental Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab.

Aducanumab is also under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

