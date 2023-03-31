EM sovereign bond issuance at a record, Q1 asset performance wavers

By Rodrigo Campos and Libby George

March 31 (Reuters) - For benchmarked returns in emerging markets there was a lot to choose from during the first quarter, with positive returns across local and foreign-currency bonds and stocks in select geographies.

Emerging market local currency debt .JGEGDCM enjoyed a solid three months, on track for quarterly returns of 4.8% -outstripping U.S. 10-year Treasuries. Top of the pack are Colombia, Hungary and Chile, with gains of nearly 10% or higher, and seen as broadly having finished their interest rate hiking cycles.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, turned overweight on the emerging market local currency debt earlier in March.

"We prefer income in EM debt with central banks closer to turning to cuts than developed markets – even with potential currency risks," said Jean Boivin at the BlackRock Investment Institute.

Turkey was the worst performer at around -9% .JGEMCTK. It is facing its most unpredictable election in decades and its currency has stumbled from one record low to another on the back of soaring inflation and unorthodox monetary policy.

For bonds in foreign currency .JPMEGD, year-to-date returns stand at 1.5% with top performers Romania, Malaysia and Brazil, while a 10% negative return in Egypt puts it at the bottom of the table.

Government bond issuance hit a record high for the quarter according to Morgan Stanley data, just past $67 billion.

March saw a pickup after a slump in February, which followed a record month in January.

"Year-to-date, sovereign issuance is still the highest in history, reaching 67.3bn, which is 45% of our full-year sovereign issuance forecast," said Morgan Stanley strategists in a client note.

EM STOCKS LAG DEVELOPED ONES

Two Europeans, two Latin Americans and two Asian countries outperformed developed markets to Thursday's close this quarter, but overall Emerging Market stocks (in dollars) .MSCIEFunderperformed their developed peers, rising by about 3% compared to a near 6% gain in developed country equities .MIWD00000PUS.

It was the second quarterly gain for the index following five consecutive losses.

Heavyweight Taiwan .MITW00000PUS led the gains with its chip-maker slant, while the top percentage performance came from Czech Republic .MICZ00000PUS.

India's drop of more than 8% .MIIN00000PUS was the heaviest overall country weight in the index, dragged down by the fallout of Adani Group's market meltdown following a U.S.-based short-seller report.

In local currency terms, Zimbabwe's industrial index .INDZI roared to the top spot, up a whopping 95% since the start of the year. The country has inflation running at around 90% and has suffered decades of decline and bouts of financial chaos under the leadership of former president Robert Mugabe.

Argentina, where annualized inflation is running near 100%, saw its Merval stock index .MERV rise almost 25% this quarter.

Currency performance was led by the peso, be it from Mexico, Chile or Colombia, while a bullish central bank call helped the Hungarian forint end the quarter on a high.

Egypt, Argentina and Ghana saw their currencies fall over 10% in the first quarter.

