EM – Ready For More Hawkish Fed?

By Natalia Gurushina

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy

Van Eck Associates Corporation

All eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) today, and with rate hikes widely expected at some point in 2022 (around June, according to Fed Funds Futures), the question is what it means for risky assets, including emerging markets (EM). Past experience shows that EM bonds did quite well during the past two Fed hiking cycles – so, can we sit down and relax? There are three counter-arguments suggesting that investors might need to adopt a more selective approach this time around. First, U.S. rates are currently much lower than at the onset of the previous hiking cycles, which means that we are potentially facing larger dents in EM total returns due to higher “risk-free” rates.

Second, EM growth outlook is not as optimistic as before – the EM-U.S. real growth differential (ex-China) is expected to slip below 1% in 2021/22, and China’s real GDP growth is expected to be closer to the 5% handle in 2022 than to 7% at the beginning of the Fed’s last tightening cycle. These are the reasons why the market is fixated on supply chain disruptions, high input prices (commodities), various COVID strains and, of course, the policy direction in EM. China is one of the very few EMs that stepped up policy stimulus, and the latest domestic activity indicators suggest that more targeted support might be needed going forward. Industrial production bounced a bit more than expected in November (3.8% year-on-year), but both retail sales and fixed assets investments undershot consensus, underpinning the pessimistic 3.11% year-on-year GDP forecast for Q4.

Finally, spread compression accounted for a very big portion of EM bond indices total returns (both in High Yield and Investment Grade) in the past two Fed hiking cycles (see chart below), but some EM spreads look tight right now. For example, the Investment Grade sovereign spread (J.P. Morgan EMBIG IG Index) is close to the multi-year lows (see chart below). The same applies to both High Yield and Investment Grade corporate spreads (J.P. Morgan CEMBI Index, the chart can be provided on demand). So, stay tuned for the new EM Debt Monthly Report, in which Portfolio Manager Eric Fine talks about a “new state of nature”, where selectivity is key.

Chart at a Glance: EMBIG Spreads and U.S. Federal Reserve Target Rate

Source: Bloomberg LP

JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index is an unmanaged, market-capitalization weighted, total-return index tracking the traded market for U.S.-dollar-denominated Brady bonds, Eurobonds, traded loans, and local market debt instruments issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities.

The J.P. Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified Core Index (CEMBI CORE) tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by emerging market corporate entities.

Originally published by VanEck on December 15, 2021.

EMBI – JP Morgan's Emerging Market Bond Index: JP Morgan's index of dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by a selection of emerging market countries; EMBIG - JP Morgan's Emerging Market Bond Index Global: tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in emerging markets.

