EM Rates – No Deviations From Status Quo

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy

Brazil maintained the same pace of rate hikes (75bps) and guidance. Turkey remained on hold with a seemingly hawkish statement – but is it just lip service?

“More of the same” – The Brazilian central bank continued to frontload rate hikes, maintaining the same pace (75bps), same guidance (75bps), and the same reasoning (“partial normalization”). A less uncertain fiscal backdrop eased pressure on the central bank to act more aggressively in the near term. However, the real policy rate remains deeply negative (see chart below) – not the best setup against the backdrop of rising inflation. The emerging narrative is that Brazil is on the road to redemption policy-wise – the central bank’s measured tightening would fit right in.

“Lip service?” – Turkey kept the policy rate on hold at 19%, with seemingly cautious verbiage (along the lines of keeping policies tight until we get inflation much lower). The central bank’s next move is almost 100% certain to be a rate cut – the question is when and how much. Most commentators agree that there is no room for a cut until much later this year (from the fundamental point of view). The governor, however, believes that inflation is going to peak in April – hence concerns that he might go for a symbolic (50bps) cut at the next meeting.

“Virus concerns” – The COVID’s resurgence – and especially its impact on growth – dominated rate-setting meetings in the Czech Republic, Malaysia, and Thailand. All three central banks stayed on hold in April, but the Czechs appear to be the most ready to hike once the pandemic situation becomes clearer. One factor that might affect the Czech timeline is the currency’s appreciation. The market clearly noticed the country’s inflation pressures and a very solid growth rebound – and the central bank knows from the past experience that a stronger currency can act as a stand-in for rate hikes.

Charts at a Glance: Brazil – Real Policy Rate Is Still Deeply Negative

Source: VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP

Originally published by VanEck, 5/6/21

