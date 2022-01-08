EM Prices – The Mother of All Base Effects?

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy, Van Eck Associates Corporation

Recent inflation prints in EMEA and LATAM look alarming, but a very high base effect can pave the way for sharp disinflation in the second half of the year.

Emerging markets (EM) inflation remains firmly in focus as headline numbers in many countries are now 2-3 standard deviations above the multi-year averages – especially in EMEA and LATAM. You can see it clearly on today’s chart. The rapid pick-up in consumer prices – caused both by supply-side and demand-side factors – is threatening to destabilize longer-term inflation expectations, which is why most central banks in these two regions are busy frontloading rate hikes. Poland delivered the first hike of the year yesterday (+50bps), and Peru is expected to raise its policy rate by the same amount tomorrow.

Another important takeaway from the chart below is that a very high base effect (deep red hues) can pave the way for sharp EM disinflation in the second half of the year. Yes, this would be a “technical” driver – as opposed to more fundamental changes in domestic demand or supply dynamics, and it does not necessarily mean that inflation will drop to pre-COVID “normals”. Still, this should improve inflation optics, bringing headline inflation closer to central banks’ targets, and reducing the need to further aggressive tightening (=fewer growth headwinds).

Our usual qualifier is that EM is not a monolith – and EM Asia really stands out as regards the extent and the nature of inflation pressures/risks. A recent IMF blog drew attention to the fact that the delayed recovery; as well as, lower food and energy prices that were instrumental in capping Asian inflation in 2021. Today’s downside inflation surprises in the Philippines (easing to 3.6% year-on-year in December) and Thailand (easing to 2.17% year-on-year in December) seem to be in line with this argument. The IMF, however, warns that higher shipping costs can push regional inflation higher this year, demanding a more proactive response from central banks. So, stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: Very High Base Effect Can Cause Sharp Disinflation in H2-2022

Source: VanEck Research; Bloomberg LP

