World Markets

EM bulls outnumber bears for first time since July 2021 - HSBC survey

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 14, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A closely-followed HSBC survey has shown the share of investors upbeat on emerging market assets has doubled over the last three months to the degree that 'bulls' now outnumber 'bears' for the first time in almost 1-1/2 years.

The survey was conducted between November 2 and December 9, among 118 institutions that between them oversee nearly half a trillion dollars worth of EM assets.

It showed the share of participants now “bullish” on EM prospects over the next three months had nearly doubled to 29% from 15% in the previous survey in September, while those who were “bearish” had reduced to 18% from 41%.

HSBC said the switch coincided with easing inflation concerns, expectations of a slowdown in monetary tightening by major global central banks, as well as news about reopening in China and measures to support its battered property sector.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Rodrigo Campos)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.