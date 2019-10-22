EM ASIA FX-Trade-reliant Asian currencies advance on positive U.S.-China headlines

By Nikhil Nainan

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Trade-exposed Asian currencies got some support on Tuesday from upbeat comments on the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations, but other units were capped by cautious investor sentiment.

Both the United States and China said talks on resolving their bitter trade war were progressing with White House adviser Larry Kudlow adding that tariffs scheduled for December could be withdrawn.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwan dollar TWP=TP each strengthened 0.1%, having eased off earlier highs. The won had climbed to its strongest level in nearly four months.

Sentiment remains cautious given the unpredictable nature of the talks between the two countries in the past.

"We had been here before," Zhu Huani, a Singapore-based economist with Mizuho Bank wrote in a note.

She cited the abrupt end to talks in May when things were reportedly going well, and that a partial deal may not address slowing global growth.

The rupee INR=IN is set for its fourth session of gains, advancing 0.3% to 70.955 against the dollar.

"Markets anticipate another rate cut by the Fed which will make high-yielding currencies more attractive, which is helping the rupee pull some gains," said Khoon Goh, ANZ's head of Asia research, referring to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The equity market in India has also been on the upside, boosted by government measures to shore up the stuttering economy.

Barclays expects further near term consolidation in the rupee due to improved risk sentiment and resumption of foreign investor equity purchases.

Elsewhere, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= eased 0.1% as worries mount over the potential impact of a call by India's top vegetable body to stop buying the edible oil from the Southeast Asian country.

In 2018, India was Malaysia's third-largest export destination and vegetable oil contributed 2.8% of Malaysia's gross domestic product and 4.5% to total exports last year.

INDONESIA'S RUPIAH

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= gained the most in the region, up 0.5% against the dollar as markets took a positive view of the country's new cabinet.

The make-up of the cabinet was being closely watched to see how many technocrats - who are more likely to fall in with President Joko Widodo's plans for boosting growth and investment - were included.

Widodo asked opposition leader Prabowo Subianto to join his new cabinet, and also tapped co-founder of tech start-up Gojek and a former chairman of Inter Milan for posts.

The country's central bank will decide on Thursday whether to cut rates for a fourth straight month, with a majority of those polled by Reuters expecting one.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0527 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.630

108.59

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3608

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.566

30.592

+0.09

Korean won

1170.600

1172

+0.12

Baht

30.290

30.25

-0.13

Peso

51.160

51.08

-0.16

Rupiah

14000.000

14073

+0.52

Rupee

70.955

71.14

+0.26

Ringgit

4.183

4.18

-0.07

Yuan

7.076

7.0750

-0.02

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.630

109.56

+0.86

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.566

30.733

+0.55

Korean won

1170.600

1115.70

-4.69

Baht

30.290

32.55

+7.46

Peso

51.160

52.47

+2.56

Rupiah

14000.000

14375

+2.68

Rupee

70.955

69.77

-1.67

Ringgit

4.183

4.1300

-1.27

Yuan

7.076

6.8730

-2.87

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

