EM ASIA FX-Trade in a range as doubts persist over coronavirus response measures
By Anushka Trivedi
March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah fell on Wednesday after the country reported its first coronavirus-related death, while other Asian currencies traded in a thin range due to the uncertainty over proposed government measures to limit the economic impact of the epidemic.
The market has been hoping for concrete details of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise for "very major" stimulus moves, but the lack of an announcement has left investors hanging.
"This could set the direction of risk appetite, and thus Asian currencies, in the short-term. Markets are trading day by day, assessing the severity and spread of COVID-19 globally," said Chang Wei Liang, an FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.
The dollar fell more than 1% against the safe-haven yen JPY=FRX/.
In Indonesia, the central bank governor said the outlook for economic growth this year could be lowered when it holds its policy meeting next week.
The rupiah IDR=ID dropped 0.3% after the country confirmed its first death due to the virus.
The government had also pledged fiscal support to help stimulate the economy, but economists questioned how much additional spending could be provided, given weak revenue collection so far this year.
"It is imperative that policy-makers collaborate to roll out coordinated measures that are emphatic; leaving no doubts about the constructive solidarity of the global response," Mizuho bank analysts said in a client note.
Financial markets took a pounding on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia's price war triggered an oil price crash and deepened the gash caused by the coronavirus epidemic to the global economy.
Elsewhere, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC was little changed against the dollar. The country reported a jump in cases on Wednesday, compared with a day earlier where it saw a decline in the rate of new infections.
The Philippine peso PHP= and Thai baht THB=TH also fell.
The Indian rupee INR=IN, emerging from a holiday on Tuesday, advanced 0.4% after losing close to 1% over the last three days. The Singapore dollar SGD= and Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS also gained.
The ringgit MYR=MY gained 0.3%. The country's newly appointed prime minister said his cabinet will form an economic action council to tackle serious issues affecting the country's economy such as the drop in global oil prices and the outbreak.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR AS AT 0635 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.500
105.63
+1.08
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3914
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
30.068
30.036
-0.11
Korean won
1193.000
1193.2
+0.02
Baht
31.510
31.49
-0.06
Peso
50.523
50.45
-0.14
Rupiah
14380.000
14340
-0.28
Rupee
73.800
74.11
+0.42
Ringgit
4.230
4.242
+0.28
Yuan
6.946
6.9558
+0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.500
108.61
+3.93
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3444
-3.22
Taiwan dlr
30.068
30.106
+0.13
Korean won
1193.000
1156.40
-3.07
Baht
31.510
29.91
-5.08
Peso
50.523
50.65
+0.25
Rupiah
14380.000
13880
-3.48
Rupee
73.800
71.38
-3.28
Ringgit
4.230
4.0890
-3.33
Yuan
6.946
6.9632
+0.25
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
