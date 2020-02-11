EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar strengthen

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.840

109.77

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3861

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.007

30.068

+0.20

Korean won

1182.100

1181.6

-0.04

Baht

31.170

31.275

+0.34

Peso

50.570

50.5

-0.14

Rupiah

13655.000

13660

+0.04

Rupee

71.230

71.23

0.00

Ringgit

4.129

4.131

+0.05

Yuan

6.967

6.9660

-0.02

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.840

108.61

-1.12

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3444

-3.06

Taiwan dlr

30.007

30.106

+0.33

Korean won

1182.100

1156.40

-2.17

Baht

31.170

29.91

-4.04

Peso

50.570

50.65

+0.16

Rupiah

13655.000

13880

+1.65

Rupee

71.230

71.38

+0.21

Ringgit

4.129

4.0890

-0.97

Yuan

6.967

6.9632

-0.06

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

