EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar strengthen

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.840
109.77
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3861
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.007
30.068
+0.20
Korean won
1182.100
1181.6
-0.04
Baht
31.170
31.275
+0.34
Peso
50.570
50.5
-0.14
Rupiah
13655.000
13660
+0.04
Rupee
71.230
71.23
0.00
Ringgit
4.129
4.131
+0.05
Yuan
6.967
6.9660
-0.02
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.840
108.61
-1.12
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3444
-3.06
Taiwan dlr
30.007
30.106
+0.33
Korean won
1182.100
1156.40
-2.17
Baht
31.170
29.91
-4.04
Peso
50.570
50.65
+0.16
Rupiah
13655.000
13880
+1.65
Rupee
71.230
71.38
+0.21
Ringgit
4.129
4.0890
-0.97
Yuan
6.967
6.9632
-0.06
