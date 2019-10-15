EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Philippine peso, China's yuan edge lower

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0214 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

108.84

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3705

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.661

30.686

+0.08

Korean won

1185.900

1185.2

-0.06

Baht

30.410

30.35

-0.20

Peso

51.690

51.59

-0.19

Rupiah

14180.000

14160

-0.14

Rupee

71.540

71.54

+0.00

Ringgit

4.192

4.189

-0.07

Yuan

7.094

7.0819

-0.17

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

109.56

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3627

-0.63

Taiwan dlr

30.661

30.733

+0.23

Korean won

1185.900

1115.70

-5.92

Baht

30.410

32.55

+7.04

Peso

51.690

52.47

+1.51

Rupiah

14180.000

14375

+1.38

Rupee

71.540

69.77

-2.47

Ringgit

4.192

4.1300

-1.48

Yuan

7.094

6.8730

-3.12

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com ; +91-80-6749-6540; Reuters Messaging: patturaja.muruga.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.