EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Philippine peso, China's yuan edge lower

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0214 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.680
108.84
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3705
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.661
30.686
+0.08
Korean won
1185.900
1185.2
-0.06
Baht
30.410
30.35
-0.20
Peso
51.690
51.59
-0.19
Rupiah
14180.000
14160
-0.14
Rupee
71.540
71.54
+0.00
Ringgit
4.192
4.189
-0.07
Yuan
7.094
7.0819
-0.17
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.680
109.56
+0.81
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3627
-0.63
Taiwan dlr
30.661
30.733
+0.23
Korean won
1185.900
1115.70
-5.92
Baht
30.410
32.55
+7.04
Peso
51.690
52.47
+1.51
Rupiah
14180.000
14375
+1.38
Rupee
71.540
69.77
-2.47
Ringgit
4.192
4.1300
-1.48
Yuan
7.094
6.8730
-3.12
