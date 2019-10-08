EM ASIA FX-Thai baht gains, Indonesian rupiah declines

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

107.07

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3824

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.853

30.842

-0.04

Baht

30.350

30.41

+0.20

Peso

51.835

51.91

+0.14

Rupiah

14180.000

14150

-0.21

Rupee

71.020

71.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.192

-0.10

Yuan

7.147

7.1465

-0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

109.56

+2.30

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3627

-1.36

Taiwan dlr

30.853

30.733

-0.39

Korean won

1193.100

1115.70

-6.49

Baht

30.350

32.55

+7.25

Peso

51.835

52.47

+1.23

Rupiah

14180.000

14375

+1.38

Rupee

71.020

69.77

-1.76

Ringgit

4.196

4.1300

-1.57

Yuan

7.147

6.8730

-3.84

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

