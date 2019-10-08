EM ASIA FX-Thai baht gains, Indonesian rupiah declines

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.100
107.07
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3824
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.853
30.842
-0.04
Baht
30.350
30.41
+0.20
Peso
51.835
51.91
+0.14
Rupiah
14180.000
14150
-0.21
Rupee
71.020
71.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.196
4.192
-0.10
Yuan
7.147
7.1465
-0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.100
109.56
+2.30
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3627
-1.36
Taiwan dlr
30.853
30.733
-0.39
Korean won
1193.100
1115.70
-6.49
Baht
30.350
32.55
+7.25
Peso
51.835
52.47
+1.23
Rupiah
14180.000
14375
+1.38
Rupee
71.020
69.77
-1.76
Ringgit
4.196
4.1300
-1.57
Yuan
7.147
6.8730
-3.84
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))
