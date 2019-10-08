EM ASIA FX-Thai baht gains, Indonesian rupiah declines

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

107.07

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3824

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.853

30.842

-0.04

Baht

30.350

30.41

+0.20

Peso

51.835

51.91

+0.14

Rupiah

14180.000

14150

-0.21

Rupee

71.020

71.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.192

-0.10

Yuan

7.147

7.1465

-0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

109.56

+2.30

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3627

-1.36

Taiwan dlr

30.853

30.733

-0.39

Korean won

1193.100

1115.70

-6.49

Baht

30.350

32.55

+7.25

Peso

51.835

52.47

+1.23

Rupiah

14180.000

14375

+1.38

Rupee

71.020

69.77

-1.76

Ringgit

4.196

4.1300

-1.57

Yuan

7.147

6.8730

-3.84

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

