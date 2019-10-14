EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Thai baht edge up; Indonesian rupiah slips

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0213 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.330
108.38
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3694
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.567
30.620
+0.17
Korean won
1184.000
1184.9
+0.08
Baht
30.370
30.41
+0.13
Peso
51.530
51.56
+0.06
Rupiah
14140.000
14135
-0.04
Rupee
71.230
71.23
+0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.186
+0.02
Yuan
7.064
7.0670
+0.05
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.330
109.56
+1.14
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3627
-0.42
Taiwan dlr
30.567
30.733
+0.54
Korean won
1184.000
1115.70
-5.77
Baht
30.370
32.55
+7.18
Peso
51.530
52.47
+1.82
Rupiah
14140.000
14375
+1.66
Rupee
71.230
69.77
-2.05
Ringgit
4.185
4.1300
-1.31
Yuan
7.064
6.8730
-2.70
