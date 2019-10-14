EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Thai baht edge up; Indonesian rupiah slips

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0213 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.330

108.38

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3694

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.567

30.620

+0.17

Korean won

1184.000

1184.9

+0.08

Baht

30.370

30.41

+0.13

Peso

51.530

51.56

+0.06

Rupiah

14140.000

14135

-0.04

Rupee

71.230

71.23

+0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.186

+0.02

Yuan

7.064

7.0670

+0.05

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.330

109.56

+1.14

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3627

-0.42

Taiwan dlr

30.567

30.733

+0.54

Korean won

1184.000

1115.70

-5.77

Baht

30.370

32.55

+7.18

Peso

51.530

52.47

+1.82

Rupiah

14140.000

14375

+1.66

Rupee

71.230

69.77

-2.05

Ringgit

4.185

4.1300

-1.31

Yuan

7.064

6.8730

-2.70

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com ; +91-80-6749-6540; Reuters Messaging: patturaja.muruga.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.