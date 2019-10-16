EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won edge higher; China's yuan, Indonesian rupiah slip

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0158 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.800
108.75
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3700
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.685
30.722
+0.12
Korean won
1186.500
1187.8
+0.11
Baht
30.360
30.39
+0.10
Peso
51.490
51.51
+0.04
Rupiah
14170.000
14164
-0.04
Rupee
71.435
71.44
+0.00
Ringgit
4.189
4.1935
+0.11
Yuan
7.098
7.0950
-0.04
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.800
109.56
+0.70
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3627
-0.47
Taiwan dlr
30.685
30.733
+0.16
Korean won
1186.500
1115.70
-5.97
Baht
30.360
32.55
+7.21
Peso
51.490
52.47
+1.90
Rupiah
14170.000
14375
+1.45
Rupee
71.435
69.77
-2.33
Ringgit
4.189
4.1300
-1.41
Yuan
7.098
6.8730
-3.17
