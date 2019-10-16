EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won edge higher; China's yuan, Indonesian rupiah slip

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0158 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.800

108.75

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3700

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.685

30.722

+0.12

Korean won

1186.500

1187.8

+0.11

Baht

30.360

30.39

+0.10

Peso

51.490

51.51

+0.04

Rupiah

14170.000

14164

-0.04

Rupee

71.435

71.44

+0.00

Ringgit

4.189

4.1935

+0.11

Yuan

7.098

7.0950

-0.04

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.800

109.56

+0.70

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3627

-0.47

Taiwan dlr

30.685

30.733

+0.16

Korean won

1186.500

1115.70

-5.97

Baht

30.360

32.55

+7.21

Peso

51.490

52.47

+1.90

Rupiah

14170.000

14375

+1.45

Rupee

71.435

69.77

-2.33

Ringgit

4.189

4.1300

-1.41

Yuan

7.098

6.8730

-3.17

