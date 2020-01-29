EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead declines

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.930

108.99

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3604

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

30.147

30.006

-0.47

Korean won

1182.100

1177.2

-0.41

Baht

31.060

30.98

-0.26

Peso

50.850

50.85

0.00

Rupiah

13630.000

13620

-0.07

Rupee

71.250

71.25

0.00

Ringgit

4.085

4.079

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.930

108.61

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3444

-1.33

Taiwan dlr

30.147

30.106

-0.14

Korean won

1182.100

1156.40

-2.17

Baht

31.060

29.91

-3.70

Peso

50.850

50.65

-0.39

Rupiah

13630.000

13880

+1.83

Rupee

71.250

71.38

+0.18

Ringgit

4.085

4.0890

+0.11

Yuan

6.937

6.9632

+0.38

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.