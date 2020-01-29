EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead declines

Niyati Shetty
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.930

108.99

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3604

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

30.147

30.006

-0.47

Korean won

1182.100

1177.2

-0.41

Baht

31.060

30.98

-0.26

Peso

50.850

50.85

0.00

Rupiah

13630.000

13620

-0.07

Rupee

71.250

71.25

0.00

Ringgit

4.085

4.079

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.930

108.61

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3444

-1.33

Taiwan dlr

30.147

30.106

-0.14

Korean won

1182.100

1156.40

-2.17

Baht

31.060

29.91

-3.70

Peso

50.850

50.65

-0.39

Rupiah

13630.000

13880

+1.83

Rupee

71.250

71.38

+0.18

Ringgit

4.085

4.0890

+0.11

Yuan

6.937

6.9632

+0.38

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)

