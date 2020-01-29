EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead declines

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.930
108.99
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3604
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
30.147
30.006
-0.47
Korean won
1182.100
1177.2
-0.41
Baht
31.060
30.98
-0.26
Peso
50.850
50.85
0.00
Rupiah
13630.000
13620
-0.07
Rupee
71.250
71.25
0.00
Ringgit
4.085
4.079
-0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.930
108.61
-0.29
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3444
-1.33
Taiwan dlr
30.147
30.106
-0.14
Korean won
1182.100
1156.40
-2.17
Baht
31.060
29.91
-3.70
Peso
50.850
50.65
-0.39
Rupiah
13630.000
13880
+1.83
Rupee
71.250
71.38
+0.18
Ringgit
4.085
4.0890
+0.11
Yuan
6.937
6.9632
+0.38
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))
