EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar rises 1%; most Asian currencies little changed

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.840
104.69
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3573
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
28.615
28.917
+1.06
Korean won
1129.700
1132.9
+0.28
Baht
31.310
31.27
-0.13
Peso
48.400
48.4
+0.00
Rupiah
14630.000
14650
+0.14
Rupee
73.620
73.62
0.00
Ringgit
4.157
4.155
-0.05
Yuan
6.688
6.6864
-0.03
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.840
108.61
+3.60
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3444
-1.03
Taiwan dlr
28.615
30.106
+5.21
Korean won
1129.700
1156.40
+2.36
Baht
31.310
29.91
-4.47
Peso
48.400
50.65
+4.65
Rupiah
14630.000
13880
-5.13
Rupee
73.620
71.38
-3.04
Ringgit
4.157
4.0890
-1.64
Yuan
6.688
6.9632
+4.11
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
