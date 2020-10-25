EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar rises 1%; most Asian currencies little changed

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.840

104.69

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3573

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

28.615

28.917

+1.06

Korean won

1129.700

1132.9

+0.28

Baht

31.310

31.27

-0.13

Peso

48.400

48.4

+0.00

Rupiah

14630.000

14650

+0.14

Rupee

73.620

73.62

0.00

Ringgit

4.157

4.155

-0.05

Yuan

6.688

6.6864

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.840

108.61

+3.60

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3444

-1.03

Taiwan dlr

28.615

30.106

+5.21

Korean won

1129.700

1156.40

+2.36

Baht

31.310

29.91

-4.47

Peso

48.400

50.65

+4.65

Rupiah

14630.000

13880

-5.13

Rupee

73.620

71.38

-3.04

Ringgit

4.157

4.0890

-1.64

Yuan

6.688

6.9632

+4.11

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

