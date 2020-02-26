EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Korean won gain; Indonesian rupiah weakens

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.340

110.42

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3973

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.328

30.383

+0.18

Korean won

1215.400

1216.9

+0.12

Baht

31.820

31.85

+0.09

Peso

51.015

51.05

+0.07

Rupiah

13950.000

13925

-0.18

Rupee

71.640

71.64

0.00

Ringgit

4.221

4.223

+0.05

Yuan

7.018

7.0230

+0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.340

108.61

-1.57

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3444

-3.79

Taiwan dlr

30.328

30.106

-0.73

Korean won

1215.400

1156.40

-4.85

Baht

31.820

29.91

-6.00

Peso

51.015

50.65

-0.72

Rupiah

13950.000

13880

-0.50

Rupee

71.640

71.38

-0.36

Ringgit

4.221

4.0890

-3.13

Yuan

7.018

6.9632

-0.78

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

