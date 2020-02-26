EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Korean won gain; Indonesian rupiah weakens

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.340
110.42
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3973
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.328
30.383
+0.18
Korean won
1215.400
1216.9
+0.12
Baht
31.820
31.85
+0.09
Peso
51.015
51.05
+0.07
Rupiah
13950.000
13925
-0.18
Rupee
71.640
71.64
0.00
Ringgit
4.221
4.223
+0.05
Yuan
7.018
7.0230
+0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.340
108.61
-1.57
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3444
-3.79
Taiwan dlr
30.328
30.106
-0.73
Korean won
1215.400
1156.40
-4.85
Baht
31.820
29.91
-6.00
Peso
51.015
50.65
-0.72
Rupiah
13950.000
13880
-0.50
Rupee
71.640
71.38
-0.36
Ringgit
4.221
4.0890
-3.13
Yuan
7.018
6.9632
-0.78
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.