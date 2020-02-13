EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar gains; Indonesian rupiah weakens

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.790
109.81
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3891
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.979
30.037
+0.19
Korean won
1182.900
1182.8
-0.01
Baht
31.130
31.14
+0.03
Peso
50.430
50.46
+0.06
Rupiah
13695.000
13675
-0.15
Rupee
71.290
71.29
0.00
Ringgit
4.141
4.141
+0.00
Yuan
6.981
6.9775
-0.05
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.790
108.61
-1.07
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3444
-3.24
Taiwan dlr
29.979
30.106
+0.42
Korean won
1182.900
1156.40
-2.24
Baht
31.130
29.91
-3.92
Peso
50.430
50.65
+0.44
Rupiah
13695.000
13880
+1.35
Rupee
71.290
71.38
+0.13
Ringgit
4.141
4.0890
-1.26
Yuan
6.981
6.9632
-0.25
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
