EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar gains; Indonesian rupiah weakens

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.790

109.81

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3891

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.979

30.037

+0.19

Korean won

1182.900

1182.8

-0.01

Baht

31.130

31.14

+0.03

Peso

50.430

50.46

+0.06

Rupiah

13695.000

13675

-0.15

Rupee

71.290

71.29

0.00

Ringgit

4.141

4.141

+0.00

Yuan

6.981

6.9775

-0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.790

108.61

-1.07

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3444

-3.24

Taiwan dlr

29.979

30.106

+0.42

Korean won

1182.900

1156.40

-2.24

Baht

31.130

29.91

-3.92

Peso

50.430

50.65

+0.44

Rupiah

13695.000

13880

+1.35

Rupee

71.290

71.38

+0.13

Ringgit

4.141

4.0890

-1.26

Yuan

6.981

6.9632

-0.25

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

