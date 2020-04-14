EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar firms; Philippine peso, Chinese yuan slip

April 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.020

107.2

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.414

1.4133

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.991

30.071

+0.27

Baht

32.610

32.615

+0.02

Peso

50.620

50.58

-0.08

Rupiah

15600.000

15610

+0.06

Rupee

76.270

76.27

0.00

Ringgit

4.323

4.33

+0.16

Yuan

7.051

7.0452

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.020

108.61

+1.49

Sing dlr

1.414

1.3444

-4.89

Taiwan dlr

29.991

30.106

+0.38

Baht

32.610

29.91

-8.28

Peso

50.620

50.65

+0.06

Rupiah

15600.000

13880

-11.03

Rupee

76.270

71.38

-6.41

Ringgit

4.323

4.0890

-5.41

Yuan

7.051

6.9632

-1.24

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

