EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar firms; Philippine peso, Chinese yuan slip
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.020 107.2 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.414 1.4133 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.991 30.071 +0.27 Baht 32.610 32.615 +0.02 Peso 50.620 50.58 -0.08 Rupiah 15600.000 15610 +0.06 Rupee 76.270 76.27 0.00 Ringgit 4.323 4.33 +0.16 Yuan 7.051 7.0452 -0.08
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
