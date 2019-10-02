EM ASIA FX-Subdued dollar helps some Asian units rise, S.Korean won falls

By Devika Syamnath
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Some Asian currencies inched higher on Wednesday as decade-low U.S. manufacturing activity data kept the dollar subdued, while South Korea's won weakened after North Korea fired a ballistic missile.
The data on factory activity hit global equity markets as it increased worries about a slowing U.S. economy. USD/
South Korea said its neighbour fired at least one missile off its east coast, possibly from a submarine, one day after announcing the resumption of talks with the United States aimed at ending its nuclear programme.
"For the won, geopolitical risk premium is the main driver, with North Korea testing some missiles .. that typically triggers a pare back in long won positions," said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined 0.5% in its second straight session of weakening. Dismal inflation and exports data had pressured the currency on Tuesday, after stoking bets of further monetary policy easing for the trade-reliant economy.
The offshore yuan CNH=D3 traded 0.1% lower, while other Chinese markets remained closed on account of the National Day holiday.
The Singapore dollar SGD= edged down marginally, tracking weakness in the offshore yuan, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= climbed slightly after two consecutive sessions of losses.
"The rupiah and rupee are more vulnerable to external portfolio flows, given they are current account deficit countries. If markets see a more significant pare back in risk taking, then these are the two currencies to keep an eye on," said Chang Wei Liang.
Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0611 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.820
107.74
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3849
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.055
31.045
-0.03
Korean won
1205.100
1199
-0.51
Baht
30.660
30.66
+0.00
Peso
51.940
52
+0.12
Rupiah
14185.000
14205
+0.14
Ringgit
4.190
4.193
+0.07
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.820
109.56
+1.61
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3627
-1.62
Taiwan dlr
31.055
30.733
-1.04
Korean won
1205.100
1115.70
-7.42
Baht
30.660
32.55
+6.16
Peso
51.940
52.47
+1.02
Rupiah
14185.000
14375
+1.34
Ringgit
4.190
4.1300
-1.43
(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
