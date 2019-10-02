EM ASIA FX-Subdued dollar helps some Asian units rise, S.Korean won falls

By Devika Syamnath

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Some Asian currencies inched higher on Wednesday as decade-low U.S. manufacturing activity data kept the dollar subdued, while South Korea's won weakened after North Korea fired a ballistic missile.

The data on factory activity hit global equity markets as it increased worries about a slowing U.S. economy. USD/

South Korea said its neighbour fired at least one missile off its east coast, possibly from a submarine, one day after announcing the resumption of talks with the United States aimed at ending its nuclear programme.

"For the won, geopolitical risk premium is the main driver, with North Korea testing some missiles .. that typically triggers a pare back in long won positions," said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined 0.5% in its second straight session of weakening. Dismal inflation and exports data had pressured the currency on Tuesday, after stoking bets of further monetary policy easing for the trade-reliant economy.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 traded 0.1% lower, while other Chinese markets remained closed on account of the National Day holiday.

The Singapore dollar SGD= edged down marginally, tracking weakness in the offshore yuan, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= climbed slightly after two consecutive sessions of losses.

"The rupiah and rupee are more vulnerable to external portfolio flows, given they are current account deficit countries. If markets see a more significant pare back in risk taking, then these are the two currencies to keep an eye on," said Chang Wei Liang.

Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0611 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.820

107.74

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3849

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.055

31.045

-0.03

Korean won

1205.100

1199

-0.51

Baht

30.660

30.66

+0.00

Peso

51.940

52

+0.12

Rupiah

14185.000

14205

+0.14

Ringgit

4.190

4.193

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.820

109.56

+1.61

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3627

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

31.055

30.733

-1.04

Korean won

1205.100

1115.70

-7.42

Baht

30.660

32.55

+6.16

Peso

51.940

52.47

+1.02

Rupiah

14185.000

14375

+1.34

Ringgit

4.190

4.1300

-1.43

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

