EM ASIA FX-South Korean won weakens on grim outlook; Philippine peso firms

By Shreya Mariam Job

May 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean won weakened on Thursday after a central bank official said the country is likely to record a current account deficit for the month of April, while the Philippine peso firmed despite a shock contraction in economic growth.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC lost as much as 0.6%. The country's current account surplus contracted from $6.37 billion in February to $6.23 billion in March.

Investor sentiment was frayed by a central bank official's comment that it was highly likely that South Korea would swing to a current account deficit in April after posting a surplus for 11 consecutive months.

The impact from the coronavirus has been reflected in a slew of grim economic data from around the world, with many analysts warning conditions could get worse before they get better.

The Philippines economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter as the pandemic and tough containment measures brought domestic consumption and business activity to a grinding halt.

However, the peso PHP= which has been one of the most resilient currencies in the region amid the health crisis, firmed 0.3%. The currency is one of the only two units in the region that have firmed so far this year.

Investors hope that the trend of slowing inflation in the country leaves more room for the central bank to carry out more stimulus measures in a bid to boost the economy.

"As bad as things were in 1Q, things are likely to get worse in 2Q," Noelan Arbis, economist at HSBC said in a note.

"We expect continued easing from the BSP, with another 25bp rate cut and 200bp of RRR cuts to come, but timely fiscal stimulus is much needed," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS firmed marginally after data showed a surprise rise in the country's exports in April for the first time this year.

Exports rose 3.5% for the month compared to a decline of 15.7% predicted by a Reuters poll. However, a collapse in new export orders and a double-digit fall in imports signalled more trouble ahead.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0616 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.270

106.14

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.419

1.4206

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.928

29.910

-0.06

Korean won

1226.100

1222.1

-0.33

Baht

32.450

32.385

-0.20

Peso

50.540

50.67

+0.26

Yuan

7.093

7.1035

+0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.270

108.61

+2.20

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3444

-5.27

Taiwan dlr

29.928

30.106

+0.59

Korean won

1226.100

1156.40

-5.68

Baht

32.450

29.91

-7.83

Peso

50.540

50.65

+0.22

Rupiah

14980.000

13880

-7.34

Rupee

75.755

71.38

-5.78

Ringgit

4.322

4.0890

-5.39

Yuan

7.093

6.9632

-1.83

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.