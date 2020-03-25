EM ASIA FX-South Korean won gains over 1%, most others subdued on persistent virus worries

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

March 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's won rose sharply on Wednesday after domestic policy measures to boost dollar liquidity helped ease credit concerns, while most other Asian currencies were range bound amid lingering concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tracking sharp gains in local equity markets, the won advanced as much as 1.8% to 1,227 against the greenback, its strongest level in more than a week.

The South Korean government said it will further loosen key capital flow rules temporarily to encourage local financial institutions to supply more dollars, while the central bank also plans to inject dollars into markets this week using a currency swap with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

While the dollar pulled back sharply from recent peaks, the risk-on mood across the region was subdued as more countries adopted stringent measures and imposed lockdowns in a bid to step up virus containment efforts.

"To some extent, we are probably closer to a market bottom than before and it is likely that some of the overshoots in USD and excessive rise in bond yields correct lower at some stage," Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank Singapore said.

"That said it is not all hunky dory out there and markets are likely to stay volatile for as long as coronavirus does not peak and the virus spread is faster than policy responses."

India ordered a lockdown for the next three weeks, while Thailand will be in emergency mode from Thursday for a month to deal with the pandemic.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened as much as 0.3% during the session before paring some losses.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly, while the Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.7%, its worst intraday performance in more than a week.

The Singapore dollar SGD= wavered between positive and negative territory. Markets will now focus on the release of first-quarter preliminary growth figures, new stimulus measures and the central bank's policy decision on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= strengthened 1% to 4.385 per dollar.

Bank Negara Malaysia said the central bank has enough liquidity to ease financial strains and support intermediation activities, while it will continue to supply daily ringgit liquidity to banks via various tools under its open market operations.

The Malaysian government extended a two-week virtual lockdown to April 14 and is also set to announce a comprehensive people-oriented economic stimulus package on Friday.

Financial markets in India and Indonesia were closed for a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0526 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.380

111.21

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.446

1.4462

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.291

30.316

+0.08

Korean won

1229.400

1249.6

+1.64

Baht

32.800

32.79

-0.03

Peso

51.215

50.86

-0.69

Ringgit

4.385

4.428

+0.98

Yuan

7.071

7.0620

-0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.380

108.61

-2.49

Sing dlr

1.446

1.3444

-7.03

Taiwan dlr

30.291

30.106

-0.61

Korean won

1229.400

1156.40

-5.94

Baht

32.800

29.91

-8.81

Peso

51.215

50.65

-1.10

Ringgit

4.385

4.0890

-6.75

Yuan

7.071

6.9632

-1.52

