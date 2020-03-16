EM ASIA FX-South Korean won falls over 1%, Indonesian rupiah weakens

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.870

105.85

-0.95

Sing dlr

1.418

1.4204

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

30.210

30.220

+0.03

Korean won

1239.400

1226

-1.08

Baht

32.070

32.11

+0.12

Peso

51.430

51.5

+0.14

Rupiah

14975.000

14900

-0.50

Rupee

74.230

74.23

0.00

Ringgit

4.308

4.307

-0.02

Yuan

6.988

6.9952

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.870

108.61

+1.63

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.17

Taiwan dlr

30.210

30.106

-0.34

Korean won

1239.400

1156.40

-6.70

Baht

32.070

29.91

-6.74

Peso

51.430

50.65

-1.52

Rupiah

14975.000

13880

-7.31

Rupee

74.230

71.38

-3.84

Ringgit

4.308

4.0890

-5.08

Yuan

6.988

6.9632

-0.36

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

