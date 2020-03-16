EM ASIA FX-South Korean won falls over 1%, Indonesian rupiah weakens

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.870
105.85
-0.95
Sing dlr
1.418
1.4204
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
30.210
30.220
+0.03
Korean won
1239.400
1226
-1.08
Baht
32.070
32.11
+0.12
Peso
51.430
51.5
+0.14
Rupiah
14975.000
14900
-0.50
Rupee
74.230
74.23
0.00
Ringgit
4.308
4.307
-0.02
Yuan
6.988
6.9952
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.870
108.61
+1.63
Sing dlr
1.418
1.3444
-5.17
Taiwan dlr
30.210
30.106
-0.34
Korean won
1239.400
1156.40
-6.70
Baht
32.070
29.91
-6.74
Peso
51.430
50.65
-1.52
Rupiah
14975.000
13880
-7.31
Rupee
74.230
71.38
-3.84
Ringgit
4.308
4.0890
-5.08
Yuan
6.988
6.9632
-0.36
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
