EM ASIA FX-South Korean won falls over 1%, Indonesian rupiah weakens

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.870

105.85

-0.95

Sing dlr

1.418

1.4204

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

30.210

30.220

+0.03

Korean won

1239.400

1226

-1.08

Baht

32.070

32.11

+0.12

Peso

51.430

51.5

+0.14

Rupiah

14975.000

14900

-0.50

Rupee

74.230

74.23

0.00

Ringgit

4.308

4.307

-0.02

Yuan

6.988

6.9952

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.870

108.61

+1.63

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.17

Taiwan dlr

30.210

30.106

-0.34

Korean won

1239.400

1156.40

-6.70

Baht

32.070

29.91

-6.74

Peso

51.430

50.65

-1.52

Rupiah

14975.000

13880

-7.31

Rupee

74.230

71.38

-3.84

Ringgit

4.308

4.0890

-5.08

Yuan

6.988

6.9632

-0.36

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

