EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won weakens most; rupiah gains

June 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.220
107.32
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3946
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.635
29.704
+0.23
Korean won
1,214.6
1207.2
-0.61
Baht
31.110
31.08
-0.10
Peso
50.150
50.13
-0.04
Rupiah
14,000
14020
+0.14
Rupee
76.210
76.21
0.00
Ringgit
4.275
4.275
0.00
Yuan
7.094
7.0855
-0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.220
108.61
+1.31
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3444
-3.56
Taiwan dlr
29.635
30.106
+1.59
Korean won
1,214.6
1156.40
-4.79
Baht
31.110
29.91
-3.86
Peso
50.150
50.65
+1.00
Rupiah
14,000
13880
-0.86
Rupee
76.210
71.38
-6.34
Ringgit
4.275
4.0890
-4.35
Yuan
7.094
6.9632
-1.85
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.