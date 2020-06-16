EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won weakens most; rupiah gains

June 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.220

107.32

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3946

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.635

29.704

+0.23

Korean won

1,214.6

1207.2

-0.61

Baht

31.110

31.08

-0.10

Peso

50.150

50.13

-0.04

Rupiah

14,000

14020

+0.14

Rupee

76.210

76.21

0.00

Ringgit

4.275

4.275

0.00

Yuan

7.094

7.0855

-0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.220

108.61

+1.31

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3444

-3.56

Taiwan dlr

29.635

30.106

+1.59

Korean won

1,214.6

1156.40

-4.79

Baht

31.110

29.91

-3.86

Peso

50.150

50.65

+1.00

Rupiah

14,000

13880

-0.86

Rupee

76.210

71.38

-6.34

Ringgit

4.275

4.0890

-4.35

Yuan

7.094

6.9632

-1.85

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

