EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won weakens most; Philippine peso gains

May 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0249 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0249 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.180
106.14
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.420
1.4206
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
29.938
29.910
-0.09
Korean won
1226.600
1222.1
-0.37
Baht
32.450
32.385
-0.20
Peso
50.500
50.67
+0.34
Yuan
7.099
7.1035
+0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.180
108.61
+2.29
Sing dlr
1.420
1.3444
-5.32
Taiwan dlr
29.938
30.106
+0.56
Korean won
1226.600
1156.40
-5.72
Baht
32.450
29.91
-7.83
Peso
50.500
50.65
+0.30
Rupiah
14980.000
13880
-7.34
Rupee
75.755
71.38
-5.78
Ringgit
4.322
4.0890
-5.39
Yuan
7.099
6.9632
-1.92
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
