EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won weakens most; Philippine peso gains

May 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0249 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0249 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.180

106.14

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.420

1.4206

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

29.938

29.910

-0.09

Korean won

1226.600

1222.1

-0.37

Baht

32.450

32.385

-0.20

Peso

50.500

50.67

+0.34

Yuan

7.099

7.1035

+0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.180

108.61

+2.29

Sing dlr

1.420

1.3444

-5.32

Taiwan dlr

29.938

30.106

+0.56

Korean won

1226.600

1156.40

-5.72

Baht

32.450

29.91

-7.83

Peso

50.500

50.65

+0.30

Rupiah

14980.000

13880

-7.34

Rupee

75.755

71.38

-5.78

Ringgit

4.322

4.0890

-5.39

Yuan

7.099

6.9632

-1.92

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

