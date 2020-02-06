EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead declines

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.890 109.99 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3855 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.089 30.082 -0.02 Korean won 1186.800 1179.8 -0.59 Baht 31.160 31.07 -0.29 Peso 50.760 50.76 0.00 Rupiah 13635.000 13615 -0.15 Rupee 71.200 71.20 0.00 Ringgit 4.129 4.1225 -0.16 Yuan 6.980 6.9720 -0.11 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 109.890 108.61 -1.16 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3444 -2.95 Taiwan dlr 30.089 30.106 +0.06 Korean won 1186.800 1156.40 -2.56 Baht 31.160 29.91 -4.01 Peso 50.760 50.65 -0.22 Rupiah 13635.000 13880 +1.80 Rupee 71.200 71.38 +0.25 Ringgit 4.129 4.0890 -0.97 Yuan 6.980 6.9632 -0.23 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru) ((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822793;)) ((For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news [SG] All Malaysian news [MY] Thailand [TH] Indonesia [ID] Hong Kong [HK] Taiwan [TW] Philippines [PH] Korea [KR] All emerging markets [EMRG] All foreign exchange news [FRX] Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI])) Keywords: ASIA FOREX/EMERGING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.