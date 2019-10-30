EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.640
108.83
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3616
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.401
30.533
+0.43
Korean won
1160.400
1168.1
+0.66
Baht
30.170
30.22
+0.17
Peso
50.750
50.86
+0.22
Rupiah
14000.000
14022
+0.16
Rupee
70.880
70.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.176
4.1785
+0.06
Yuan
7.043
7.0560
+0.18
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.640
109.56
+0.85
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3627
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.401
30.733
+1.09
Korean won
1160.400
1115.70
-3.85
Baht
30.170
32.55
+7.89
Peso
50.750
52.47
+3.39
Rupiah
14000.000
14375
+2.68
Rupee
70.880
69.77
-1.57
Ringgit
4.176
4.1300
-1.10
Yuan
7.043
6.8730
-2.42
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
