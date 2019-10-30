EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.640

108.83

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3616

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.401

30.533

+0.43

Korean won

1160.400

1168.1

+0.66

Baht

30.170

30.22

+0.17

Peso

50.750

50.86

+0.22

Rupiah

14000.000

14022

+0.16

Rupee

70.880

70.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.176

4.1785

+0.06

Yuan

7.043

7.0560

+0.18

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.640

109.56

+0.85

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.401

30.733

+1.09

Korean won

1160.400

1115.70

-3.85

Baht

30.170

32.55

+7.89

Peso

50.750

52.47

+3.39

Rupiah

14000.000

14375

+2.68

Rupee

70.880

69.77

-1.57

Ringgit

4.176

4.1300

-1.10

Yuan

7.043

6.8730

-2.42

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

