EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar firm; Malaysian ringgit slips

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0205 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.650
108.65
0.00
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3644
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.597
30.681
+0.27
Korean won
1180.200
1187
+0.58
Baht
30.280
30.31
+0.10
Peso
51.310
51.34
+0.06
Rupiah
14135.000
14143
+0.06
Rupee
71.160
71.16
0.00
Ringgit
4.180
4.178
-0.05
Yuan
7.072
7.0772
+0.07
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.650
109.56
+0.84
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3627
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
30.597
30.733
+0.44
Korean won
1180.200
1115.70
-5.47
Baht
30.280
32.55
+7.50
Peso
51.310
52.47
+2.26
Rupiah
14135.000
14375
+1.70
Rupee
71.160
69.77
-1.95
Ringgit
4.180
4.1300
-1.20
Yuan
7.072
6.8730
-2.82
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
