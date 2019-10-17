EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar firm; Malaysian ringgit slips

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0205 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.650

108.65

0.00

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3644

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.597

30.681

+0.27

Korean won

1180.200

1187

+0.58

Baht

30.280

30.31

+0.10

Peso

51.310

51.34

+0.06

Rupiah

14135.000

14143

+0.06

Rupee

71.160

71.16

0.00

Ringgit

4.180

4.178

-0.05

Yuan

7.072

7.0772

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.650

109.56

+0.84

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3627

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.597

30.733

+0.44

Korean won

1180.200

1115.70

-5.47

Baht

30.280

32.55

+7.50

Peso

51.310

52.47

+2.26

Rupiah

14135.000

14375

+1.70

Rupee

71.160

69.77

-1.95

Ringgit

4.180

4.1300

-1.20

Yuan

7.072

6.8730

-2.82

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

