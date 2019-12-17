EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won rises to 1-month peak; other currencies range bound
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Dec 17 (Reuters) - The South Korean won firmed sharply on Tuesday, supported by easing trade tensions with Japan and strong demand for local chip stocks, while most other Asian currencies were subdued as investors sought clarity on the Sino-U.S. trade deal.
Leading gains in the region, the won KRW=KFTCrose 0.6% to its strongest level since Nov.18. The move was in tandem with the domestic equity benchmark index .KS11, where chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS logged robust gains.
A recovery in the semiconductor industry, receding fears of the Sino-U.S. trade war and hopes of a reconciliation between Japan and South Korea supported risk-on proxies like the won, Christopher Wong, senior FX Strategist at Maybank Singapore said.
Japan and South Korea on Monday said they had reached "common ground" in their first trade talks since Tokyo imposed curbs on exports of high-technology materials to South Korea.
"Inventory drawdowns as well as improving demand environment led by increase in orders for 5G network deployment, cloud providers and Internet of Things supports a cyclical recovery story," Wong said, referring to the gains in chipmakers.
Among other regional currencies, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.4%, with analysts attributing the gain to an improved growth and export outlook for the trade-reliant islanddue to reshoring.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was marginally lower.
While Washington has touted the Sino-U.S. trade deal, saying it has been "absolutely completed", Chinese officials have been more cautious, emphasizing that the trade dispute has not been completely settled.
The Thai baht THB=TH and Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.
Markets will now focus on the Bank of Thailand's policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low after two cuts this year, a Reuters poll showed.
The Singapore dollar SGD= wavered between positive and negative territory. Data earlier in the day showed the city-state's exports fell again in November, pressured by an extended decline in electronics and pharmaceutical shipments.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0609 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.560
109.49
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3544
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.148
30.263
+0.38
Korean won
1164.800
1172.3
+0.64
Baht
30.265
30.22
-0.15
Peso
50.600
50.54
-0.12
Rupiah
14000.000
14000
+0.00
Rupee
70.970
70.99
+0.03
Ringgit
4.140
4.14
+0.00
Yuan
6.998
6.9949
-0.05
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.560
109.56
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3627
+0.62
Taiwan dlr
30.148
30.733
+1.94
Korean won
1164.800
1115.70
-4.22
Baht
30.265
32.55
+7.55
Peso
50.600
52.47
+3.70
Rupiah
14000.000
14375
+2.68
Rupee
70.970
69.77
-1.69
Ringgit
4.140
4.1300
-0.24
Yuan
6.998
6.8730
-1.79
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.