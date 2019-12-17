EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won rises to 1-month peak; other currencies range bound

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The South Korean won firmed sharply on Tuesday, supported by easing trade tensions with Japan and strong demand for local chip stocks, while most other Asian currencies were subdued as investors sought clarity on the Sino-U.S. trade deal.

Leading gains in the region, the won KRW=KFTCrose 0.6% to its strongest level since Nov.18. The move was in tandem with the domestic equity benchmark index .KS11, where chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS logged robust gains.

A recovery in the semiconductor industry, receding fears of the Sino-U.S. trade war and hopes of a reconciliation between Japan and South Korea supported risk-on proxies like the won, Christopher Wong, senior FX Strategist at Maybank Singapore said.

Japan and South Korea on Monday said they had reached "common ground" in their first trade talks since Tokyo imposed curbs on exports of high-technology materials to South Korea.

"Inventory drawdowns as well as improving demand environment led by increase in orders for 5G network deployment, cloud providers and Internet of Things supports a cyclical recovery story," Wong said, referring to the gains in chipmakers.

Among other regional currencies, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.4%, with analysts attributing the gain to an improved growth and export outlook for the trade-reliant islanddue to reshoring.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was marginally lower.

While Washington has touted the Sino-U.S. trade deal, saying it has been "absolutely completed", Chinese officials have been more cautious, emphasizing that the trade dispute has not been completely settled.

The Thai baht THB=TH and Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Markets will now focus on the Bank of Thailand's policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low after two cuts this year, a Reuters poll showed.

The Singapore dollar SGD= wavered between positive and negative territory. Data earlier in the day showed the city-state's exports fell again in November, pressured by an extended decline in electronics and pharmaceutical shipments.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0609 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.560

109.49

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3544

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.148

30.263

+0.38

Korean won

1164.800

1172.3

+0.64

Baht

30.265

30.22

-0.15

Peso

50.600

50.54

-0.12

Rupiah

14000.000

14000

+0.00

Rupee

70.970

70.99

+0.03

Ringgit

4.140

4.14

+0.00

Yuan

6.998

6.9949

-0.05

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.560

109.56

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3627

+0.62

Taiwan dlr

30.148

30.733

+1.94

Korean won

1164.800

1115.70

-4.22

Baht

30.265

32.55

+7.55

Peso

50.600

52.47

+3.70

Rupiah

14000.000

14375

+2.68

Rupee

70.970

69.77

-1.69

Ringgit

4.140

4.1300

-0.24

Yuan

6.998

6.8730

-1.79

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

