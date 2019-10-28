EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso firm; Thai baht weakens

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.950

108.94

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3619

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.550

30.572

+0.07

Korean won

1169.000

1170.7

+0.15

Baht

30.240

30.19

-0.17

Peso

51.040

51.13

+0.18

Rupiah

14025.000

14020

-0.04

Rupee

70.880

70.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.183

4.1845

+0.05

Yuan

7.064

7.0672

+0.05

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.950

109.56

+0.56

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3627

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

30.550

30.733

+0.60

Korean won

1169.000

1115.70

-4.56

Baht

30.240

32.55

+7.64

Peso

51.040

52.47

+2.80

Rupiah

14025.000

14375

+2.50

Rupee

70.880

69.77

-1.57

Ringgit

4.183

4.1300

-1.26

Yuan

7.064

6.8730

-2.70

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

