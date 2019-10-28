EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso firm; Thai baht weakens

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.950
108.94
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3619
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.550
30.572
+0.07
Korean won
1169.000
1170.7
+0.15
Baht
30.240
30.19
-0.17
Peso
51.040
51.13
+0.18
Rupiah
14025.000
14020
-0.04
Rupee
70.880
70.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.183
4.1845
+0.05
Yuan
7.064
7.0672
+0.05
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.950
109.56
+0.56
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3627
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
30.550
30.733
+0.60
Korean won
1169.000
1115.70
-4.56
Baht
30.240
32.55
+7.64
Peso
51.040
52.47
+2.80
Rupiah
14025.000
14375
+2.50
Rupee
70.880
69.77
-1.57
Ringgit
4.183
4.1300
-1.26
Yuan
7.064
6.8730
-2.70
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))
