EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit weaken; Thai baht firms

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.570
108.66
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3603
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.500
30.501
0.00
Korean won
1168.600
1164.5
-0.35
Baht
30.180
30.23
+0.17
Peso
50.780
50.81
+0.06
Rupiah
14088.000
14070
-0.13
Rupee
71.843
71.84
0.00
Ringgit
4.160
4.154
-0.14
Yuan
7.028
7.0255
-0.03
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.570
109.56
+0.91
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3627
+0.18
Taiwan dlr
30.500
30.733
+0.76
Korean won
1168.600
1115.70
-4.53
Baht
30.180
32.55
+7.85
Peso
50.780
52.47
+3.33
Rupiah
14088.000
14375
+2.04
Rupee
71.843
69.77
-2.88
Ringgit
4.160
4.1300
-0.72
Yuan
7.028
6.8730
-2.20
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.