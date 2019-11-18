EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit weaken; Thai baht firms

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.570

108.66

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3603

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.500

30.501

0.00

Korean won

1168.600

1164.5

-0.35

Baht

30.180

30.23

+0.17

Peso

50.780

50.81

+0.06

Rupiah

14088.000

14070

-0.13

Rupee

71.843

71.84

0.00

Ringgit

4.160

4.154

-0.14

Yuan

7.028

7.0255

-0.03

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.570

109.56

+0.91

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3627

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.500

30.733

+0.76

Korean won

1168.600

1115.70

-4.53

Baht

30.180

32.55

+7.85

Peso

50.780

52.47

+3.33

Rupiah

14088.000

14375

+2.04

Rupee

71.843

69.77

-2.88

Ringgit

4.160

4.1300

-0.72

Yuan

7.028

6.8730

-2.20

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

