EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.350
107.31
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3908
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.590
29.770
+0.61
Korean won
1,207.9
1216
+0.67
Baht
31.010
31.11
+0.32
Peso
50.139
50.23
+0.18
Rupiah
14,010.0
14050
+0.29
Rupee
76.020
76.02
+0.00
Ringgit
4.265
4.2765
+0.27
Yuan
7.078
7.0888
+0.16
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.350
108.61
+1.18
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3444
-3.20
Taiwan dlr
29.590
30.106
+1.74
Korean won
1207.9
1156.40
-4.26
Baht
31.010
29.91
-3.55
Peso
50.139
50.65
+1.02
Rupiah
14,010
13880
-0.93
Rupee
76.020
71.38
-6.10
Ringgit
4.265
4.0890
-4.13
Yuan
7.078
6.9632
-1.62
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
