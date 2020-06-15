EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.350

107.31

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3908

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.590

29.770

+0.61

Korean won

1,207.9

1216

+0.67

Baht

31.010

31.11

+0.32

Peso

50.139

50.23

+0.18

Rupiah

14,010.0

14050

+0.29

Rupee

76.020

76.02

+0.00

Ringgit

4.265

4.2765

+0.27

Yuan

7.078

7.0888

+0.16

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.350

108.61

+1.18

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3444

-3.20

Taiwan dlr

29.590

30.106

+1.74

Korean won

1207.9

1156.40

-4.26

Baht

31.010

29.91

-3.55

Peso

50.139

50.65

+1.02

Rupiah

14,010

13880

-0.93

Rupee

76.020

71.38

-6.10

Ringgit

4.265

4.0890

-4.13

Yuan

7.078

6.9632

-1.62

