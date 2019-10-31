EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won leads Asia FX higher after Fed rate cut

By Niyati Shetty

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, with South Korea's won leading the pack, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a third time this year.

The dollar .DXY weakened against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. central bank lowered its policy rate by 25 basis to sustain growth in the world's largest economy, but signalled a potential pause in the easing cycle.

"Lower Fed rates make it easier for Asian central banks to follow suit and prop up domestic economies here," ING said in a note.

Adding that while the signalled "pause" could be viewed as a negative sign, Wednesday's Fed cut might not be the last this cycle as rising global risks could hurt the country's growth prospects.

The won KRW=KFTC, Asia's worst performing currency so far this year, rose by up to 0.7% to its strongest in nearly four months. The currency was set to record its best month since June.

Earlier in the day, Bank of Korea's senior deputy governor said the latest policy decision and comments by the Fed means there is room for the South Korean central bank to cut its policy interest rate if needed.

Market sentiment is in favour of risk taking and the Korean won is performing well since it is always seen as the currency that captures the mood in Asian forex markets, said Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore).

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Philippine peso PHP= each added 0.2%.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Thai baht THB=TH, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Indian rupee INR=IN were marginally stronger.

YUAN FIRMS DESPITE WEAK DATA

The yuan CNY=CFXS added as much as 0.3% to its strongest in more than 2 months, propped up by a weaker greenback.CNY/

However, gains were tempered as official data showed factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October and by more than expected, pointing to further pressure on the country's manufacturers from a trade war with the United States.

China's central bank on Thursday also skipped its targeted medium-term lending facility operations for the first time since their debut in January, prompting some market concern that Beijing may have become less aggressive about monetary easing.

The currency was on track to record its best month since January.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0632 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

108.83

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3616

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.475

30.533

+0.19

Korean won

1163.400

1168.1

+0.40

Baht

30.180

30.22

+0.13

Peso

50.740

50.86

+0.24

Rupiah

14013.000

14022

+0.06

Rupee

70.798

70.88

+0.12

Ringgit

4.175

4.1785

+0.08

Yuan

7.042

7.0560

+0.20

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

109.56

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3627

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.475

30.733

+0.85

Korean won

1163.400

1115.70

-4.10

Baht

30.180

32.55

+7.85

Peso

50.740

52.47

+3.41

Rupiah

14013.000

14375

+2.58

Rupee

70.798

69.77

-1.45

Ringgit

4.175

4.1300

-1.08

Yuan

7.042

6.8730

-2.40

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

