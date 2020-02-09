EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah weaken; Philippine peso firms

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.780 109.72 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3892 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.138 30.126 -0.04 Korean won 1191.600 1186.5 -0.43 Peso 50.760 50.94 +0.35 Rupiah 13695.000 13670 -0.18 Rupee 71.450 71.45 0.00 Ringgit 4.146 4.1405 -0.13 Yuan 6.999 7.0010 +0.04 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 109.780 108.61 -1.07 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3444 -3.29 Taiwan dlr 30.138 30.106 -0.11 Korean won 1191.600 1156.40 -2.95 Baht 31.270 29.91 -4.35 Peso 50.760 50.65 -0.22 Rupiah 13695.000 13880 +1.35 Rupee 71.450 71.38 -0.10 Ringgit 4.146 4.0890 -1.37 Yuan 6.999 6.9632 -0.50 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822793;)) ((For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news [SG] All Malaysian news [MY] Thailand [TH] Indonesia [ID] Hong Kong [HK] Taiwan [TW] Philippines [PH] Korea [KR] All emerging markets [EMRG] All foreign exchange news [FRX] Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI])) Keywords: ASIA FOREX/EMERGING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More