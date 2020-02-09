EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah weaken; Philippine peso firms

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.780 109.72 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3892 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.138 30.126 -0.04 Korean won 1191.600 1186.5 -0.43 Peso 50.760 50.94 +0.35 Rupiah 13695.000 13670 -0.18 Rupee 71.450 71.45 0.00 Ringgit 4.146 4.1405 -0.13 Yuan 6.999 7.0010 +0.04 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 109.780 108.61 -1.07 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3444 -3.29 Taiwan dlr 30.138 30.106 -0.11 Korean won 1191.600 1156.40 -2.95 Baht 31.270 29.91 -4.35 Peso 50.760 50.65 -0.22 Rupiah 13695.000 13880 +1.35 Rupee 71.450 71.38 -0.10 Ringgit 4.146 4.0890 -1.37 Yuan 6.999 6.9632 -0.50 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822793;)) ((For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news [SG] All Malaysian news [MY] Thailand [TH] Indonesia [ID] Hong Kong [HK] Taiwan [TW] Philippines [PH] Korea [KR] All emerging markets [EMRG] All foreign exchange news [FRX] Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI])) Keywords: ASIA FOREX/EMERGING

