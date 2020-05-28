EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won drops on grim economic outlook, others hit by Hong Kong woes



The South Korean won weakened on Thursday after the central bank cut its policy rate to a record low and downgraded 2020 growth forecast, while most other Asian currencies also slipped as Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong escalated.

The won KRW=KFTC led declines in the region, falling as much as 0.7% to 1,242.50 per dollar, its worst intraday performance in more than three weeks.

The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5% as it warned the coronavirus pandemic would be worse for Asia's fourth-largest economy than the 2008 global financial crisis.

The central bank also downgraded its 2020 economic projection to a 0.2% decline from a 2.1% growth forecast in February, which would be the biggest contraction since 1998.

Asian currencies came under pressure as a rift between the world's two top economies worsened. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday Hong Kong no longer qualified for its special status under U.S. law.

China's parliament is expected to approve on Thursday a proposed security law that would reduce Hong Kong's separate legal status.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was little changed at 7.166 per dollar in onshore trade, while its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 hovered close to a record low of 7.1966 struck overnight.

"Traders are looking for the easiest and cleanest hedge to cover the rise in U.S.-China tensions and ultimately trade war risk," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. "Staying short on the bellwether CNH fits that need to a tee."

The Philippine peso PHP= dropped 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= largely wavered. The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Indian rupee INR=IN eased 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

INDONESIAN RUPIAH

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.4%, in line with its peers.

Indonesia expects to raise $67 billion from bonds and loans in the remainder of the year to fund its swelling budget deficit, the finance ministry's head of risk and financing department said on Wednesday.

"With global investors facing a dearth of positive-yielding assets, Indonesian bonds could lure more inbound capital flows, which could translate into support for the rupiah," said Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM.

Investors are also being compelled to be more tolerant of widening fiscal deficits, as governments worldwide shore up financing to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, Tan said.

A Reuters poll showed investors turned bullish on the currency for the first time since the end of February.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0510 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.800

107.71

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.421

1.4200

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.028

30.030

+0.01

Korean won

1241.800

1234.4

-0.60

Baht

31.870

31.85

-0.06

Peso

50.735

50.64

-0.19

Rupiah

14735.000

14670

-0.44

Rupee

75.815

75.72

-0.13

Ringgit

4.355

4.348

-0.16

Yuan

7.166

7.1680

+0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.800

108.61

+0.75

Sing dlr

1.421

1.3444

-5.40

Taiwan dlr

30.028

30.106

+0.26

Korean won

1241.800

1156.40

-6.88

Baht

31.870

29.91

-6.15

Peso

50.735

50.65

-0.17

Rupiah

14735.000

13880

-5.80

Rupee

75.815

71.38

-5.85

Ringgit

4.355

4.0890

-6.11

Yuan

7.166

6.9632

-2.83

