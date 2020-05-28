EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won drops on grim economic outlook, others hit by Hong Kong woes

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

May 28 (Reuters) - The South Korean won weakened on Thursday after the central bank cut its policy rate to a record low and downgraded 2020 growth forecast, while most other Asian currencies also slipped as Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong escalated.

The won KRW=KFTC led declines in the region, falling as much as 0.7% to 1,242.50 per dollar, its worst intraday performance in more than three weeks.

The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5% as it warned the coronavirus pandemic would be worse for Asia's fourth-largest economy than the 2008 global financial crisis.

The central bank also downgraded its 2020 economic projection to a 0.2% decline from a 2.1% growth forecast in February, which would be the biggest contraction since 1998.

Asian currencies came under pressure as a rift between the world's two top economies worsened. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday Hong Kong no longer qualified for its special status under U.S. law.

China's parliament is expected to approve on Thursday a proposed security law that would reduce Hong Kong's separate legal status.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was little changed at 7.166 per dollar in onshore trade, while its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 hovered close to a record low of 7.1966 struck overnight.

"Traders are looking for the easiest and cleanest hedge to cover the rise in U.S.-China tensions and ultimately trade war risk," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. "Staying short on the bellwether CNH fits that need to a tee."

The Philippine peso PHP= dropped 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= largely wavered. The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Indian rupee INR=IN eased 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

INDONESIAN RUPIAH

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.4%, in line with its peers.

Indonesia expects to raise $67 billion from bonds and loans in the remainder of the year to fund its swelling budget deficit, the finance ministry's head of risk and financing department said on Wednesday.

"With global investors facing a dearth of positive-yielding assets, Indonesian bonds could lure more inbound capital flows, which could translate into support for the rupiah," said Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM.

Investors are also being compelled to be more tolerant of widening fiscal deficits, as governments worldwide shore up financing to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, Tan said.

A Reuters poll showed investors turned bullish on the currency for the first time since the end of February.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.800 107.71 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.421 1.4200 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.028 30.030 +0.01 Korean won 1241.800 1234.4 -0.60 Baht 31.870 31.85 -0.06 Peso 50.735 50.64 -0.19 Rupiah 14735.000 14670 -0.44 Rupee 75.815 75.72 -0.13 Ringgit 4.355 4.348 -0.16 Yuan 7.166 7.1680 +0.03 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.800 108.61 +0.75 Sing dlr 1.421 1.3444 -5.40 Taiwan dlr 30.028 30.106 +0.26 Korean won 1241.800 1156.40 -6.88 Baht 31.870 29.91 -6.15 Peso 50.735 50.65 -0.17 Rupiah 14735.000 13880 -5.80 Rupee 75.815 71.38 -5.85 Ringgit 4.355 4.0890 -6.11 Yuan 7.166 6.9632 -2.83 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

